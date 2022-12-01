Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 825 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $70,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 666.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 287,091 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $79.88 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

