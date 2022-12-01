Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 63.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,292,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.