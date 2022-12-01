Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after buying an additional 388,101 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 798,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 731,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $91.38 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

