Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 28.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,785,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,340,000 after purchasing an additional 331,222 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 565,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 364,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 104.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 102,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,278 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

