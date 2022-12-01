Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 2,026 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.
In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
