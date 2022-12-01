Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $4,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 50.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

