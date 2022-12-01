Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $20,349,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $19,934,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 330,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 202,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

