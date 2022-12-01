Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 14,293 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,790 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,964,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,077,223.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,964,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,077,223.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,368,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

WISH opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

