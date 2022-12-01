Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 1,793 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $616,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,877,171.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,190. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

