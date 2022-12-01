Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 2,243 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

