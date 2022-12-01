Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 3,286 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 33.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

