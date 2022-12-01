Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,665 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 346,505 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 155,168 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 14.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,596 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 92.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,277 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 1.83.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

