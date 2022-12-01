Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 216,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $4,634,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 586.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $162.84 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $182.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average of $154.56.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

