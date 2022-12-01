Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,178 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,426,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,901,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at $41,531,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,887,623 shares of company stock valued at $79,272,782. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.