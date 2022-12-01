Bridgewater Associates LP Has $239,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 532,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

