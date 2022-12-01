Bridgewater Associates LP Has $332,000 Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,177.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

