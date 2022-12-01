Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $206,000 in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $316.02 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $360.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

