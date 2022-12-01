Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 1,388 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Snap-on by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Snap-on by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 142,711 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Snap-on by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 98,156 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SNA opened at $240.60 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $243.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average of $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

