Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th.

NYSE:SXT opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $101.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

