Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $40,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at $826,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,807.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.53. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.