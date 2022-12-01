Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 103,440 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,440 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,751,000 after purchasing an additional 417,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after purchasing an additional 141,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,850 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

