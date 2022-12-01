Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,062 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE BOH opened at $80.67 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

