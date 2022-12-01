Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 108,901 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,901 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $47,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $74,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,778 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $199.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.76.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.