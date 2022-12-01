Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 3,461 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

