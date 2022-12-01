Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,033 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

