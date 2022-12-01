Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 53,508 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,508 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269 in the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $140.93.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

