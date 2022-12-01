Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 68,719 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,719 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,496,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after purchasing an additional 285,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 773,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 390,650 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $264.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.11.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 177.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.34%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

