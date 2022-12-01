Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 9,325 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $381.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.30 and its 200-day moving average is $411.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $573.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.