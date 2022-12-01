Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $282,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

CHTR opened at $391.29 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $693.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

