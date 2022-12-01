BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $24,622,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $1,667,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $843.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

