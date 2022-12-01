Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 2845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.01.
Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 225,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $342,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.