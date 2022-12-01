Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 2845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 225,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $342,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

