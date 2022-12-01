Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Cut by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,618,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,193 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 410,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 71,318 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 13,309,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,885,000 after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

