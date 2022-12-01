Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cameco were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 38.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cameco by 45.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cameco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 425,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 66,273 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

