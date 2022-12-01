Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Centene by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

