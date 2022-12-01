Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 126.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

BATS NULV opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

