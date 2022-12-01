Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $948,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 179.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 15.8% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.