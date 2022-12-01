Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $201,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OGN opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

