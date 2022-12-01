Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 40,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $151.83 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,288 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

