Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $220.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

