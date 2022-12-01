Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 231 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

