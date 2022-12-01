Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 3,331 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Mplx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Mplx Trading Up 0.7 %

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

