Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 4,962 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

