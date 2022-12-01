Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 807 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,472 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after purchasing an additional 756,882 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEP opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

