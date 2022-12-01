Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 610,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 508,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period.

NYSE RCS opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

