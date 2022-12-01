Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 68,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

