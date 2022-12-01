Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $331.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

