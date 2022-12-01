Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 842,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

