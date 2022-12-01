Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $1,194,639.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,358 shares of company stock worth $2,948,683. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $180.89 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

