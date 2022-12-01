Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILTB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $295,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $52.39 on Thursday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

