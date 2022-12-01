Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $699,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $420.10 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.